Better Business Bureau warns to be wary of crypto currency scams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crypto currency has become a hot new trend these days, but the rise in popularity, has also caused an increase in potential threats.
The Better Business Bureau recently did a study on the dangers of crypto currency. They say people are investing and making payments with crypto currency at a higher rate.
This has caused there to be an increase in scam reports.
The bureau says due to the confusing nature of crypto-currency, it is easier for scammers to take advantage of folks.
They say to be wary of things that sound too good to be true -- like guarantees, and success stories.
"Be really cautious about what people put out there...even if you do know them. Celebrities can be paid to advertise different things. When it comes to crypto currency being confusing -- they may not be any better informed than you are, so don't go off of that," Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau said.
