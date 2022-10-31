Better Business Bureau warns about "Money Flipping" scams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Turning $500 into $10,000 with very little effort sounds like a dream, right?
Well, scammers are taking advantage of this get-rich-quick phenomenon.
Here is how it works:
You see a photo of a pile of cash on social media with a caption about how the user flipped hundreds of dollars into thousands. They say "it's easy and you can do it too." They will then tell you to message the account holder.
The investor will then ask you to send $300 to $800 through Cash App.
They say they are going to double or triple that amount for you, but the money is really going straight to the scammer's pocket.
"The scammer then claims that Cash App charges a fee to return it. In other cases, the con artist alleges that you have to first pay taxes to the IRS," Shelbi Felblinger with the BBB said.
The Better Business Bureau says you need to be able to tell the difference between real Cash App giveaways and scams. They say to do your research, be wary of buzzwords, and treat Cash Apps like cash.