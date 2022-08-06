Better Business Bureau warns about "brushing" scam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular scam could leave you feeling like a big winner, but in reality it likely means someone has your personal information.
In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about what is called "brushing."
A brushing scam is when you get a delivery you did not order. Shady companies will send you their goods and then use your name to write a favorable review.
This may not seem like a big deal, but it means that the company knew enough about you to send something right to your door.
"The fact that they were able to get your personal information without you providing it could mean that others can get that personal information." Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau said.
The BBB says you should contact the retailer if this happens to you. Companies like Amazon will investigate third-party sellers.
You should also change your passwords.
However, you can keep the items that were sent to you.