Better Business Bureau talks dangers of sports betting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that March Madness has come to a close, experts are taking a closer look at the dangers of sports betting.
As the popularity of sports betting continues to rise, so does the threat of scams.
Scammers have been posing as different betting platforms to try to make some quick cash. They will lure you in with a deal for the first bet that you make. Then go on to ask you to do "sketchy" things when you try to claim the money you have won.
Experts say this could look something like a message asking for a picture of your identification.
"You just want to be really careful about what kind of apps you are downloading, and what kind of platforms you are giving your information to -- just to make sure it is a reputable betting platform," Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau said.
If you are looking to place a bet experts say you should first check your state's gaming commission website -- to ensure it is a legitimate platform.