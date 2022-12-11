Better Business Bureau says scams are ramping up this holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 2022 is quickly winding down, but scams are ramping up! Consumers need to keep their eyes open for holiday-related scams!
In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau has things you should look for when shopping for the perfect gift.
Most of the scams on the list are accessed through email and social media platforms.
The BBB says to look out for discounted items, event promotions, job listings, and donation requests. They say that scams run rampant during the holiday season. They want to remind you that they are here to help.
"They can have a defense on their tool belt to watch out for any attempts that may be happening as you are trying to get your gifts for your loved ones," Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau said.
For more on this scams and for a link to report scams to the BBB "scam tracker" click here.