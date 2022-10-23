"Best year I've ever had" Vendors, businesses reflect on a successful Covered Bridge Festival

MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday was the final day of the Covered Bridge Festival.
Dozens of vendors say this year is a year to remember.
As the festival wraps up, many businesses and vendors are saying this year was a record year.
Tony Spaulding has carved things out of wood and painted for years.
He's spent many of those years showing his work and selling it at the Covered Bridge Festival.
Spaulding says things don't get much better than they were this year.
"Best year I've ever had. And man, the people are so nice!" Spaulding said.
For every person that passes through and every stroke of his paintbrush, his main goal isn't making money, it's making friends and helping those in need.
"If a person comes through that has my problems, I try and talk to them. I say, 'don't worry," Spaulding said.
His kindness and quick wit haven't gone unnoticed.
Mansfield Village Bar and Grill owner, Luke Moody, has let Spaulding work by his restaurant for the last few years.
He says Spaulding's impact here is indescribable.
"He's been a staple here at the festival for a couple of decades. He's a Vietnam veteran. He's an American hero. He's a great guy for us to have around. We love Tony," Moody said.
Spaulding says once the festival wraps up, he'll be counting his blessings and getting ready for next year.
"First of all, I wanna thank God. I'm ready to go home, but I'm kind of sad I'm leaving my friends," Spaulding said.
Spaulding hopes to continue making creations like these in Parke County for years to come.