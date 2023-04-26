Ben's Soft Pretzels celebrates National Pretzel Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday is National Pretzel Day.
Ben's Soft Pretzels in Terre Haute, located inside Walmart south, has been and continues to celebrate.
The party has involved giving away free pretzels to customers, but also asking those customers for at least a $1 donation in return for the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.
This foundation makes an impact in supporting non-profits that help our country's heroes, military members, veterans and first responders.
Over the past 15 years, Ben's Soft Pretzels has raised more than $500,000 for the Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.
A creative Instagram post today could earn you free pretzels for a year. For all the details on that contest, check out this link.