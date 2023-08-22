 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Benefit to help 14th & Chestnut Community Center

  • 0

Sweet Release Comedy, in conjunction with Stables Steakhouse, present Comedy for the Community: A Benefit for the 14th and Chestnut Community Center.

Patrick Eaton and fellow comedians with Sweet Release are proud to present Comedy for the Community: A Benefit for the 14th and Chestnut Community Center, taking place at the Stable's Steakhouse on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7-9:30 p.m., featuring comedy from Patrick Eaton, Anthony Vonhelvete, Juan Arellano, Devin Glass, Morgan Leigh, Hayden Ray, Marissa Prentice, and host Jon Moore, with music by DJ Txtbook.

Tickets are $25-$30 and are available online at eventbrite.com and at the door the night of the event. $25 tickets are for admission only; $30 premium tickets include a free appetizer.

Doors for the event itself will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is open seating. All proceeds from the show will go to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute. The proceeds will help fund a new roof for the building.

This show is for mature audiences and contains mature content. Guests must be 18 and up.

