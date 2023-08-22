Benefit to help 14th & Chestnut Community Center

Sweet Release Comedy, in conjunction with Stables Steakhouse, present Comedy for the Community: A Benefit for the 14th and Chestnut Community Center.
Patrick Eaton and fellow comedians with Sweet Release are proud to present Comedy for the Community: A Benefit for the 14th and Chestnut Community Center, taking place at the Stable's Steakhouse on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7-9:30 p.m., featuring comedy from Patrick Eaton, Anthony Vonhelvete, Juan Arellano, Devin Glass, Morgan Leigh, Hayden Ray, Marissa Prentice, and host Jon Moore, with music by DJ Txtbook.
Tickets are $25-$30 and are available online at eventbrite.com and at the door the night of the event. $25 tickets are for admission only; $30 premium tickets include a free appetizer.
Doors for the event itself will open at 6:30 p.m. The event is open seating. All proceeds from the show will go to the 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute. The proceeds will help fund a new roof for the building.
This show is for mature audiences and contains mature content. Guests must be 18 and up.