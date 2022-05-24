Benefit ride for man suffering with cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Matt Totten has been suffering with stage four pancreatic cancer and liver cancer since March. Doctors have told him he has limited time left.
To show him love and support, Amy and Matt Price organized a benefit ride to raise money for Totten and his family.
Everyone is welcome to ride their jeep or motorcycle on June 11th at 11 am to help support Totten. The ride will start at the Northside Bingo Hall and go through Riley, Brazil, and other locations. Dinner will be served at the end of the event.
Tickets are $20 per vehicle and all proceeds will go to Totten and his family.
Organizer, Matt Price, says he hopes there is a good turnout.
"Just feels good to help somebody else out that needs help and not to mention you get to come out and meet new people and meet new friends and enjoy the day and have fun" shares Price.
There will be a variety of raffles, including a gun raffle, at the end of the event. Winners will be announced at the Northside Bingo Hall at roughly 6PM.