Believe in You Program to help prevent substance misuse starting with kids

INDIANA (WTHI) - A statewide program in Indiana is hoping to prevent substance misuse and support mental health in kids.
The Believe in You program from the Family and Social Service Administration aims to do this by catering to the younger generation's use of technology.
Indiana youth can sign up for resources like text messages and videos.
Those resources teach youth lessons like self-control and mental and emotional strength.
Officials with the program say finding kids who may be at risk is one of the most important parts of the program.
"We want to increase knowledge and awareness for youth who may be at risk for substance misuse. This campaign really includes resources really focusing on those topics and behaviors that have been identified for protective factors for substance misuse," said program director Amber Becker.
To sign up for the program text "Be You" to 1-877-861-6807.