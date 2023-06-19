 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Before rubber ducks take to the Wabash River, here's how you can lend a much-needed hand ahead of annual regatta

  • 0
How could a rubber duck score you $10,000? We have the answer here

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It won't be long before thousands of ducks hit the Wabash River. The Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta is happening on July 4.

The event is a fundraiser for Terre Haute Catholic Charities.

A crane releases 15,000 ducks into the river for a race.

The winning duck will earn one lucky person a $10,000 cash prize. But work must be done before the ducks can race down the river.

Catholic Charities invites you to a duck-tagging party. It's happening Wednesday at the food bank on 14th and 1/2 Street.

Show up at 5 p.m. to lend a helping hand.

You still have time to adopt a duck. Check out this link to buy one.

Recommended for you