Before rubber ducks take to the Wabash River, here's how you can lend a much-needed hand ahead of annual regatta

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It won't be long before thousands of ducks hit the Wabash River. The Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta is happening on July 4.
The event is a fundraiser for Terre Haute Catholic Charities.
A crane releases 15,000 ducks into the river for a race.
The winning duck will earn one lucky person a $10,000 cash prize. But work must be done before the ducks can race down the river.
Catholic Charities invites you to a duck-tagging party. It's happening Wednesday at the food bank on 14th and 1/2 Street.
Show up at 5 p.m. to lend a helping hand.
You still have time to adopt a duck. Check out this link to buy one.