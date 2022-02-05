Bee Keeping 101 - folks are getting the inside 'honey scoop' on all things bees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - From lovebirds to bees -- the Meadows Shopping Center was buzzing with activity this weekend!
Ninety people from across the Wabash Valley came out to learn all about bees, thanks to a seminar called Bee-Keeping 101.
Folks aspiring to become beekeepers got the inside "honey scoop" on the tools they need to be successful!
They also got some hands-on experience with hives.
Organizers say it's important to learn about the craft before investing your time and money...to get that honey!
For more information on upcoming bee keeping events click here.