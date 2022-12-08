Becoming a foster parent in the Wabash Valley is now a little easier

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Becoming a foster parent got easier in the Wabash Valley.
The Indiana Mentor Foster Care Agency held its ribbon cutting for its Terre Haute office on Thursday.
Indiana Mentor gives foster parents their licenses and places foster children in homes.
The agency serves ten counties in the area.
News 10 spoke with a family development evaluation specialist about the need for foster parents in our community.
"There are more than 4,000 children in the state of Indiana that needs a home, and we are actively recruiting in all counties, all the way up from Parke, Vermillion all the way down to Knox," Tamyra Robinson said.
Robinson says that having an office locally will help them help more people become foster parents.
She encourages anyone interested in fostering to reach out to Mentor Indiana to learn more.