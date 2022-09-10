Beautiful Lives Project meets ISU basketball program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University men's basketball team hosted a special event on Saturday. The program partnered with the Beautiful Lives Project for a very special event.
The Beautiful Lives Project started in May of 2017. It is an organization that gives individuals with disabilities the opportunity to accomplish anything they wish.
On Saturday, the ISU's men's basketball teams helped make those wishes come true.
Bryce Weiler, co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project, explained what events like the one on Saturday mean to those involved.
"These events are important because it allows individuals with disabilities opportunities to experience college basketball and to gain friendships that can last for a lifetime," he said.
The Beautiful Lives Project is a nonprofit and if you would like to donate, visit their website by clicking here.