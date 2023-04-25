 Skip to main content
Beautiful bouquets for a cause, tulip fundraiser tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulips_Spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, you can brighten someone's day with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Hospice of the Wabash Valley is hosting its 36th annual Tulip Fundraiser.

You can get a tulip bouquet for just $10. The money raised will go to the Hospice of the Wabash Valley.

You can buy a bouquet on April 27 at the following locations:

  • Baesler's Market in Terre Haute
    • 6 A.M. - 1 P.M.
  • VNA and Hospice
    • 10 A.M. - 4 P.M.
  • Maggie and Moe's
    • 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.
  • Federal Coffee
    • 7 A.M. - 10 A.M.
  • Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farmhouse
    • 6:30 P.M. - 2 P.M.
  • Little Bear Coffee Company
    • 7 A.M. - 2 P.M.
  • Coffee Cottage in Clinton
    • 10 A.M. -1 P.M.
  • Hand Picked Cars in Sullivan
    • 11 A.M. - 2 P.M.

