Beautiful bouquets for a cause, tulip fundraiser tomorrow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, you can brighten someone's day with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
Hospice of the Wabash Valley is hosting its 36th annual Tulip Fundraiser.
You can get a tulip bouquet for just $10. The money raised will go to the Hospice of the Wabash Valley.
You can buy a bouquet on April 27 at the following locations:
- Baesler's Market in Terre Haute
- 6 A.M. - 1 P.M.
- VNA and Hospice
- 10 A.M. - 4 P.M.
- Maggie and Moe's
- 9 A.M. - 4 P.M.
- Federal Coffee
- 7 A.M. - 10 A.M.
- Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farmhouse
- 6:30 P.M. - 2 P.M.
- Little Bear Coffee Company
- 7 A.M. - 2 P.M.
- Coffee Cottage in Clinton
- 10 A.M. -1 P.M.
- Hand Picked Cars in Sullivan
- 11 A.M. - 2 P.M.