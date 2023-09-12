Be The Match organization looks to add Indiana State University students to its donor list

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, one organization gave ISU students the chance to learn and, in some cases, help those struggling with blood cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma.
Be The Match is a donor registry that helps patients with blood cancers find their life-saving donors. This looks like signing up to give a bone marrow or a blood stem cell transplant. The organization has been helping patients for 35 years, and according to their website, has over 41 million people on the registry around the world.
On Tuesday, Be The Match was on Indiana State's campus looking to raise that number.
Tarita Gibson has worked with the company for over 20 years. She explained why events like the one at ISU are so important by saying, "We want to give as many communities around the Indiana area the opportunity to join the registry and save their loved ones life or anyone's loved ones life."
If you are interested in joining the registry you can scan the QR code after clicking here.