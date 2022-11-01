"Be respectful" Residents, Parke County officials urge caution while taking "unofficial detour" through Mecca

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven through Parke County recently you've likely noticed a major road closure.
U.S. 41 is closed between Mecca and Coxville roads South of Rockville.
This closure has redirected traffic through the town of Mecca.
The only intersection in Mecca is where kids get on the bus to go to school every morning.
Now, there's increased traffic because of a road closure on U.S. 41.
It has one local mother concerned about the safety of her kids as they get on the bus.
Abbie Metzker is like many parents; worried about her daughter crossing the road to get on the school bus.
Car after car that drives through town isn't easing those concerns.
"Just asking local people that come through our town to take it easy, drive slow like it's their own kids. Be respectful," Metzker said.
The roads through Mecca are your typical backroads; windy, a little bumpy and as Parke County Commissioner Jim Meece says, mostly unused.
"It always is the road less travelled. I mean, this is a quiet neighborhood and they're used to it being quiet here. And now, all of sudden they're getting hundreds of cars coming through every day and it's a change of life," Meece said.
While Mecca is usually calm, Meece says there's not much the county can do to keep traffic down until U.S. 41 is back open.
"They don't like people being on their road, but, unfortunately, it's not their road, it's a public road and we can't tell people they can't use it," Meece said.
In the meantime, county leaders have teamed up with the Parke County sheriff's office to put up speed monitors and increase patrols.
Metzker says she's appreciative of their efforts, but it will be a welcoming change when U.S. 41 re-opens.
"It will be nice to be back to our own town and not have to worry about my daughter crossing the road watching for traffic," Metzker said.
Meece says the construction on U.S. 41 is supposed to be wrapped up by the end of November.