Be aware of porch pirates this holiday season!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to Kinsley Park, an estimated 23 million Americans have had a package stolen. The average value of a stolen package is $140.
Three out of four of the packages stolen are when the homeowner is at home. Sergeant Matt Ames shares some actions you can take to keep your packages safe this season.
- Look up tracking number of package to know when it is expected to be delivered
- Send to family or friends address if you know you will not be home when package is arriving
- Leave a note at door if you would like the person delivering to leave it in a hidden spot or in your backyard
- Install a Ring Doorbell to know when people are at your porch
- Contact the police if you notice any suspicious activity
"We're gonna have extra patrols going out into the urban areas and driving around and making sure there's no suspicious activity going on and we're looking out for the welfare of the public" shares Ames.