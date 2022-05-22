Be aware of Indy 500 Scams

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all race fans, the Indy 500 is officially next week! But before the racing gets underway, experts want to remind you to be careful of scams.
Attorney General Todd Rokita says Hoosiers should be cautious this year before buying tickets, paying for parking, or making any online reservations.
Here are some tips you should look out before race day!
- Consider your ticketing source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker, scalper, or scammer.
- Try to purchase tickets directly from Indianapolis Motor Speedway when possible.
- Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.
- Use payment methods that come with protection. Use a credit card so you may have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised.
- Look for warning signs like prices that seem a little too low or website addresses that seem odd.
If you are believed to have been scammed, you can file a complaint by clicking here.