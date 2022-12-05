"Be a listening ear." Council on Domestic Abuse warns of increased cases during holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Council on Domestic Abuse warns more people may become victims of domestic abuse this holiday season.
We told you last week about a repeat domestic violence offender that was shot by police.
CODA in Terre Haute says people like James Ready are more likely to become repeat offenders around the holiday season.
Staff with CODA in Terre Haute say cases of domestic violence often go up around holidays.
That's because more people are inside together for longer periods.
Illnesses also contribute to rising domestic violence cases.
Three people were taken into the CODA shelter this past weekend.
Staffers say many of the people they take in are victims of repeat offenders.
"It has started to speed up with like holidays, people getting stressed with money and stuff like that. I feel like we are having more people start to reach out to us," Shannon Miller, the shelter director at CODA said.
She says you can help those who may be victims of domestic abuse.
Miller says the best thing you can do is give people struggling someone to listen to.
"The main thing I always say is be a listening ear. People don't like to be questioned a lot in those situations, because they're either really upset or embarrassed," Miller said.
Miller says when dealing with those who have repeatedly been victims, it's important to follow up with them, without overwhelming them.
"Don't push those people away. Even if they've said they're going to leave the situation before. That's where a lot of people just isolate themselves, so they won't talk to you about it, so they don't know," she said.
She says supporting domestic violence victims, especially this time of year can make a difference.
"Just let them know that you're there for them and that you're going to keep it to yourself, and you're not going to go discuss it and everything else," Miller said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with a domestic abuse situation, it's important you seek help.
CODA's crisis hotline is 1-800-566-2632 or 812-232-1736.
CODA is also giving flyers providing resources for help to local businesses to allow domestic violence victims to get resources anonymously.
If you're interested in helping out, you can contact them at 812-234-3441.