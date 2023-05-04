BBB warns of "yo-yo" scam when buying new car - here's how it works

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau has a few tips and things to look out for when looking for a new car.
The "yo-yo tactic" is something often used by car dealerships.
It's when a buyer signs papers and drives off with their new car like normal. But later, the dealer swings back on the agreement, saying the transaction didn't go thru.
Buyers are given the choice between giving the car back or refinancing at a higher rate.
You can avoid getting stuck in a "yo-yo tactic" in a few ways.
First, do your research. Check if the dealer is legit thru reviews and if its accredited on the BBB's website.
Second, look at what financing option might be the best for you. Don't settle for the first option presented to you.
Third, take your time to understand the deal.
"Ask a lot of questions about the warranties, the trade-ins, other add-ons services because you want to make sure you have a full, clear understanding of everything before you sign anything," jennifer adamany, from the BBB, said.
Adamany says if you feel a dealership isn't being fully honest, it's best just to walk away and go somewhere else.