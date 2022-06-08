BBB warns of scammers trying to take advantage of those donating to school shooting victims

With mass shootings plaguing the country, many people want to find ways to help survivors and families of victims.
Some scammers are setting up phony fundraisers.
Here's what you can do to avoid scammers.
Research by asking for documents about where the money goes. If a fundraiser or non-profit isn't fully transparent, that's a red flag. You can check out an organization's rating on give.org.
"Watch out for people who are trying to take advantage of your generous heart, and, you know, yeah, just always, always be careful," Jennifer Adamany from the BBB says.
The Better Business Bureau says that donating money instead of items may be more helpful for victims, but you should always be cautious of who you send money to.