BBB pushes for tougher regulations for payday loans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new study from the Better Business Bureau found that uneven laws have allowed a certain kind of scammers to run rampant.
The study took a look at predatory payday loaners and stolen data.
Payday loans are when someone borrows a small amount of money with the intent to pay it off when they get their next paycheck. However, these loans usually have extremely high-interest rates.
For example, one woman owes closer to $3,000 for a $300 payday loan.
In many states, it's actually legal for loaners to do this, with no interest-rate cap.
News 10 spoke with the BBB, and they shared that predatory loaners often target those already struggling financially - and if they can't pay back a loan, it just gets worse and worse.
"That accumulates interest, and it compounds rather really quickly, and then they're given options to roll it over into a new loan, but it just further perpetuates the problem," Jennifer Adamany from the BBB said.
The BBB is calling for regulations on payday loaners in several ways:
It recommends that states put a 36-percent cap on consumer loans
Requiring lenders to test if consumers can repay loans.
Making payment services like Zelle and Venmo offer refunds for fraud cases.
If you want to report a payday loan scam, you can do so here.