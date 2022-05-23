"Battle of the Books" student winners honored by the Vigo County School Corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation honored a handful of students at Monday night's meeting. This is all from the annual Battle of the Books competition earlier this year.
Throughout the year, elementary and middle school students read 19 books from the young Hoosier award list. Then they competed with students from other schools by answering questions about each of the books.
This year's winners include:
- Terre Town Elementary School
- Dixie Bee Elementary School
- West Vigo Middle School
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
One of the winning students says she's grateful for the opportunity.
"Being a part of the Battle of the Books was really fun this year because we got back to the start of everything again with friends and being with a group of people," Reagan Taylor, an eighth-grade student at West Vigo Middle School, said. "It was just really fun reading with everyone and answering the questions."
Battle of the Books is open to students in grades 5-8. The big competition will return next spring!