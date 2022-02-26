Battle moves into Kyiv as Ukrainians fight to keep control of their capital

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Vincennes...Terre Haute...Clinton...Covington and Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Montezuma...Mount Carmel...Riverton and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is expected to last into the second week of March. The East Fork White river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March. Dry weather as well as daily high temperatures above freezing over much of the upcoming week will allow flood waters to continue to recede. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM CST /115 AM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 06... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Sunday, March 06. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles. South Lake Area and 10 homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood. Water is at critical stage for a few agricultural levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM CST Saturday /12:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was 22.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CST Saturday /12:30 PM EST Saturday/ was 22.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday, March 06 and continue falling to 14.1 feet Tuesday, March 08. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&