Battle moves into Kyiv as Ukrainians fight to keep control of their capital

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes...Terre Haute...Clinton...Covington
and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...Mount Carmel...Riverton and
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

Dry weather as well as daily high temperatures above freezing over
much of the upcoming week will allow flood waters to continue to
recede.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM
CST /115 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton
floods.  Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 13.8 feet
Sunday, March 06.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes...Terre Haute...Clinton...Covington
and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...Mount Carmel...Riverton and
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

Dry weather as well as daily high temperatures above freezing over
much of the upcoming week will allow flood waters to continue to
recede.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM
CST /115 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 06.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 21.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:45 PM EST Saturday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday, March 06 and continue falling to 12.5 feet Tuesday,
March 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes...Terre Haute...Clinton...Covington
and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...Mount Carmel...Riverton and
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

Dry weather as well as daily high temperatures above freezing over
much of the upcoming week will allow flood waters to continue to
recede.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM
CST /115 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 06.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM CST Saturday /12:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage
was 22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM CST Saturday /12:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
22.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday, March 06 and continue falling to 14.1 feet Tuesday,
March 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Battle moves into Kyiv as Ukrainians fight to keep control of their capital

  • Updated
  • 0
Ukrainian foreign minister: 'No sanctions will be enough' until Russian forces leave Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 22.

 Carolyn Kaster/Pool/AP

(CNN) -- Ukrainian troops held the capital Kyiv for the third day on Saturday, despite Russia's stronger military power, after a night of fierce fighting that punctuated the city with sounds of explosions and gunfire.

The country's President Volodymyr Zelensky remained defiant. Despite being a prime target in the invasion, he turned down a US offer of evacuation, the Ukraine embassy in Britain said Saturday on Twitter.

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," Zelensky told the US, according to the embassy.

In a video posted on Twitter at dawn, Zelensky echoed the resolve of many Ukrainians -- some of whom have taken arms. "We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this," he said.

But as Russia's war of aggression moves to the streets of the Ukrainian capital, with the country's outnumbered and outgunned military continuing to hold back the invading forces in multiple locations, more reports are emerging of civilian infrastructure being hit.

Early Saturday, a large residential apartment block in the west of Kyiv was struck by a missile or rocket, as residents across the city were forced to seek shelter after a terrifying night of fighting.

Images and video from the scene showed a large impact some ten floors up in the building, with the cause of the strike unclear and the extent of casualties unknown. Several apartment units were blown out entirely, their outer walls and windows missing, leaving a gaping hole visible in the building's side, as residents were evacuated.

"Active fighting is taking place on the streets of our city. Please stay calm and be as careful as possible!" the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on its Facebook page Saturday, calling on residents to "hide indoors" and take cover to prevent injury from bullet fragments.

The resistance to Russia's invasion has seen civilians prepare to defend their capital in recent days, with officials arming reservists with 18,000 guns and ammunition in Kyiv alone and Ukrainian TV broadcasting instructions for making Molotov cocktails.

Ukrainian troops are fighting against a significantly more advanced military power. Russian defense spending is roughly ten times that of Kyiv's and its armed forces stand at some 900,000 active personnel and 2 million in reserve, versus Ukraine's 196,000 and 900,000 reservists.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said Russia has yet to gain control of Ukrainian airspace "greatly reducing the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force." Russia has also faced "staunch resistance" from Ukrainian Armed Forces, it said in a Saturday intelligence update shared on Twitter.

But it stressed that the bulk of Russian forces are now only 18.6 miles from the center of Kyiv, warning that casualties are "likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin."

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, braced for a further night of fighting, imposing a curfew on the city, from 5 p.m. local (10 a.m. ET) to 8 a.m., from Saturday evening. He warned that civilians on the street after curfew will be considered "members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups."

The Russian Defense Ministry has not reported a single combat casualty from the invasion, a CNN review of their news releases shows. But Zelensky has claimed that the country's forces have killed "hundreds" of Russian soldiers, without providing an exact figure. On Friday morning, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia had lost over 450 personnel.

Ukrainian officials have acknowledged casualties on their side.

CNN has been unable to independently verify casualty figures.

Room for diplomacy?

There have been suggestions of efforts toward diplomacy to stop the bloodshed, with Zelensky's senior adviser, Myhailo Podoliak, on Saturday morning saying Ukraine would set conditions in any process, noting he didn't think the country had "weak positions."

A separate spokesperson for Zelensky, Sergii Nykyforov, late Friday said that Ukraine "has been and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace."

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a halt Friday to the Russian military's advance in Ukraine pending negotiations, but operations resumed after the government in Kyiv allegedly refused talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Saturday.

Zelensky spokesperson Nykyforov had previously denied any "claims that we have refused to negotiate."

"The sooner negotiations begin, the better the chances of resuming normal life," he said.

Western officials have been examining whether Zelensky could form a government in exile if he were to flee Kyiv, US officials told CNN. But those officials and a source close to Zelensky said the Ukrainian president has rebuffed those offers.

The Russian Ministry of Defense in a statement Saturday, claimed to have taken control over the city of Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine. This comes after a massive explosion at Melitopol Airport was captured in footage shared on social media.

Russia also launched cruise missile strikes overnight against targets in Ukraine.

There have been reports of apartment buildings and kindergartens being shelled, civilians being killed, and rockets being found in residential streets since the beginning of the invasion earlier this week.

Images analyzed by CNN confirmed that on several occasions densely populated areas have been hit by Russian forces around the country.

Russia's invasion has been followed by sweeping sanctions by Western nations, designed to damage Russia's economy and turn Putin into an international "pariah."

Saturday saw momentum in Europe to cutting Russia off from SWIFT -- a high security messaging network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world -- with Italy and Hungary signaling their support.

Russia's decision to invade Ukraine has seen its allies like China struggle to balance its close strategic partnership with Moscow with its seemingly contradictory policy of supporting state sovereignty.

China, which has declined to criticize Russia's attack, abstained on voting for a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Humanitarian crisis

While the previous two nights in Kyiv were marked by the sounds of sporadic explosions coming from further away, Friday night in the capital was different for the residents who remained, with bursts of small arms fire and visible orange lines of fire going up into the sky.

Streets around the city center were also empty, with many who remained spending the night in subway stations and underground garages, seeking safe haven.

One Kyiv resident who gave her name as Olga said she had her young son Vadim, a kindergartener, sleeping in the bathroom.

"We are not going to the shelter, it does not guarantee 100% safety, and it can affect the psychology of a child. At home, he sleeps well, eats and thinks it's all fun," she said.

An unknown number of Kyiv's residents had already left the capital by Friday, leaving quiet the roads heading west of the capital that had been busy on Thursday. Refugees have been pouring into neighboring European countries in recent days, with international leaders warning of a humanitarian crisis.

Kelly Clements, the deputy high commissioner of the UN's refugee agency, told CNN more than 120,000 Ukrainians have fled Ukraine while 850,000 are internally displaced. Up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if things continued to deteriorate, she said.

As the situation worsened, the international community has sought to find ways to stand with Ukraine without actively deploying troops to the country -- a move that both the United States and NATO have said they will not take.

In the late hours of Friday evening in Washington, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden had approved the release of up to $350 million in immediate support to Ukraine's security and defense.

This release, announced in a memo from the White House, comes after a 40-minute call between Biden and Zelensky earlier Friday, during which they discussed "concrete defense assistance."

Recommended for you