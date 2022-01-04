Barricade situation on I.U. campus ends with arrest

BLOOMINGTON Ind. (WTHI) - A barricade situation has ended peacefully on the Indiana University campus.
Police confirmed a subject barricaded himself in the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel at around 9:00 last night.
IU police tweeted "A dangerous situation is occurring near the Indiana Memorial Union. Stay away from the area. Update to follow. Call 911 with any info."
Police told our indianapolis CBS affiliate that it started with a person calling dispatch who was not making sense.
That person stated he was at the union building hotel.
The situation ended with a man being taken into custody.
School is not in session for students at this time.