Barr-Reeve Students use virtual reality to learn about distracted driving dangers

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Save-a-Life tour made a stop at Barr-Reeve High School in Montgomery on Tuesday.
The program uses virtual reality simulation to educate young drivers about the potentially deadly consequences caused by poor decisions made behind the wheel.
Like most of us, Barr-Reeve Junior Ethan McCain said there have been times when he was distracted by his cell phone.
"I try to always use hands-free," said McCain.
"I have a newer car and it has Bluetooth and additional features like steering wheel controls. Technology helps me not to be as distracted when I’m driving."
Through the program, students were able to see firsthand what would happen if they text and drove, or even drove drunk.
The school resource officer, Mark Bledsoe says a program like this could save the lives of young drivers.
It gives them an idea of how dangerous the road is," said Bledsoe.
"Even those small distractions that they may encounter throughout the day can be detrimental and be life-changing."
McCain had some good advise for friends and fellow drivers.
"Be smart with driving. Be wise and don’t do anything silly."