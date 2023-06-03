Banks of the Wabash Festival wraps up; organizers say it had a great turnout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the last day for the Banks of the Wabash Festival after a week of good fun.
People enjoyed the last remaining hours of the festival with a concert and used up all their tickets.
Organizers said this was a great way to kick off the summer with friends, family and community, and they are happy with the turnout.
“The turnout has been great. It's been as good, if not even a little better as '22 and '21, which we started to see record crowds," Andrew Shoendienst said, the general manager for Leuhrs’ Ideal Rides. "The weather has been very favorable for the festival, which is sometimes a change, if most people might remember."
Organizers are already excited to continue this tradition next year.