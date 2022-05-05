Bail Project, ACLU sue Indiana over new bail restriction law

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY,
MAY 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Friday, May 13.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday /2:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bail Project, ACLU sue Indiana over new bail restriction law

  • 0
Generic Gavel

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Bail Project and the ACLU of Indiana have sued the state of Indiana, seeking to block a new state law that imposes strict limits on charities that pay bail for Hoosiers who can’t afford it.

The suit filed Wednesday in the Southern District of Indiana says the law violates The Bail Project’s First Amendment rights and rights under the equal protection clause, according to the complaint. The national nonprofit considers paying bail “expressive advocacy work,” maintaining in court filings that the group exists to argue against cash bail, which it deems is harmful and unnecessary.

“When we post bail, we’re essentially advocating before the courts, saying: ‘Let us show you that money was not necessary in the first place because this person will return, even though they have no financial obligation to us,’” Camilo Ramirez, the organization’s communications director, told The Indianapolis Star.

Under the new law, which takes effect July 1, charitable bail organizations must register with the Indiana Department of Insurance and can only assist people charged with misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies as long as the accused has never been previously convicted of a violent felony.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Thursday with the Department of Insurance, which is named in the lawsuit.

The law only restricts charitable groups from who they can bail out, however. Bond businesses, family and friends can continue to pay bail for people accused of violent crimes, which Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana’s Legal Director, said “singles out charitable bail organizations in Indiana.”

Supporters of the legislation argue the law would bring The Bail Project in-line with the commercial industry. Opponents have argued it will unfairly exempt poor Hoosiers from getting out of jail while awaiting trial.

