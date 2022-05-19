Bad shot: Terre Haute man charged after he allegedly shot an arrow into a neighbor's home - here's what he said he was trying to do

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after he allegedly shot an arrow into the side of a neighbor's home - while trying to get a raccoon.
It happened near 22nd and Washington Streets.
According to a probable cause document, the victim was on the phone when he heard something hit his house. Initially thinking it was a tree limb, the man went outside to check and saw an arrow sticking out of his house.
While checking out the scene, police said they saw a man, later identified as Stacey Irvin, standing on his front porch. Police said they asked Irvin if he saw anybody with a bow and arrow.
Irvin allegedly told police he had just gotten home from work and didn't know anything.
The homeowner with the arrow in his house checked the footage recorded on a security camera. In the video, police said someone was wearing similar clothes as Irvin. In the video, the person walks into the middle of the road, fires the bow and then walks away.
Police went back to Irvin's house, telling him there was a video of the incident. At that point, Irvin allegedly said, "I am going to be a man and confess that I did it."
Irving told the police he was trying to shoot a raccoon - and missed.
Police arrested Irving, charging him with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and false informing.