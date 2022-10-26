Bad brakes could be to blame after morning crash ends on Terre Haute railroad tracks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Brake problems may be to blame after a Wednesday morning crash ended on a set of railroad tracks in Terre Haute.
The crash happened around 8:00 on Haythorne Avenue near North 34th Street.
According to a crash report from the Terre Haute Police Department, the driver of a car left the road and crashed into a utility pole before ultimately coming to a stop on the tracks.
Police said they found a container of brake fluid in the car.
While in the hospital, the driver told police she didn't remember much about the crash but did say she was having issues with her brakes after recently replacing the brake pads.
No other injuries were reported.