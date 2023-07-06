Backup generators use during recent storms may be causing more harm than good

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Backup generators helped many throughout the Wabash Valley power their homes through recent storms. But they can be dangerous. That is why one local family is saying you should install a carbon monoxide detector.

Backup generators produce carbon monoxide, which can be poisonous. If you are exposed to the gas for too long, it can be fatal. Brian Gum's generator came on after he lost power during last week's storms. After it had been running for a few days, his CO detector went off. He says without it, he may not be here today.

"If we didn't have the detectors, I mean, you can go to sleep and not wake up," he said. "So, yeah, it definitely went from a little inconvenience to what could have been a really tragic situation."

Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless. That means these detectors are the only way to tell if CO levels are too high in an area. Terry Coker is with the Terre Haute Fire Department. He says any exposure at all is too much.

"It can be very deadly, actually," he said. "It can be very deadly, and it can go unnoticed for a long time."

Coker says that is why it's so important to pay attention to where backup generators are places when installed.

"Those have specifications of how they are supposed to be mounted, how far they are supposed to be away from the house, which way they are supposed to be facing," he said. "That is huge, always be sure to follow the recommendations of the equipment that is installed on the house."

After the recent incident, Gum is encouraging everyone to install a CO detector.

"It's tasteless, odorless, colorless, you would not detect it with your nose or anything," he said. "If you didn't have a carbon monoxide detector you would never know it was there."