Backpack Blessings Helping Knox County Students This School Year

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) The first day of school is right around the corner.
North Knox Backpack Blessings wants to make sure kids have the supplies they need to succeed this school year.
Group leaders along with several North Knox Students spent Friday afternoon setting up for Saturday’s event.
Members are expecting to give over 800 kids from grades Pre-K through 12th school supplies for the year.
Kids will begin checking in at North Knox Primary school at 8am.
The kids will get to walk through and pick out a nice, new backpack before getting to pick out school supplies.
The event is open to all kids, not just North Knox Kids.
“Anyone who comes through the doors, as long as we have the supplies, we will give them out” said Ruth Messel, member with Backpack Blessings.
Families will also be able to pick up a free Bible while at the event.
The event is funded completely by donations.
If you are interested in donating, you can contact the NK Backpack Blessings through their Facebook page.