Back-to-school COVID-19 protocols

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - We reached out to school districts in Clark County, Illinois and Sullivan County, Indiana to talk about how they will be handling COVID-19 outbreaks, should there be one at one of their schools.
Although they are in different states, both districts have a similar approach to COVID protocol.
Chris Stitzle is the superintendent for South West school corporation in Sullivan County and he says that his district will handle positive cases with a straightforward isolation period.
In a statement Stitzle said students who test positive will have, "Five days of isolation, return day six with mask for five days."
We also spoke with Marshall school district superintendent Kevin Ross and he explained how he will work to get students back into the classroom.
'Right now, the recommendation is five days," he said. "If they can be fever free, have symptoms decreasing, you know, get them back."
The two schools differ in one major aspect.
When asked if their schools would be providing COVID-19 test to their students Stitzler responded with a one word answer..."No".
Ross, on the other hand, explained Marshall's process for distributing COVID-19 tests.
"We will have options here," he said. "So, at this time, we've got plenty and we are just hoping that the need for them decreases quite a bit."
Ross also explained that his district, like others, are hopeful that this school year will be less about OCVID-19 and more about learning.
"I think we are prepared but I think it's ever changing," he said. "Our hope is to get the focus back on kids in school learning and kids having their activities."
Sullivan County begins school on Monday, Aug. 8 and Clark County starts their new school year Tuesday, Aug. 16.