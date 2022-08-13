Back-to-school brings booming business to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new school year means new students.
New students mean a higher interest in local restaurants and other businesses in the area.
Coffee shops, diners, hotels, and many more will see a jump in customers starting this weekend as students move back to campus.
Starting last week, students attending Indiana State University have been able to move into their living centers on campus. With the weekend comes families spending time with their children one final time before leaving them for school.
But the underclassman and upperclassmen bring a positive economic boost to local businesses in the area.
Ardell Sanders, the executive director for the office of residential life at ISU, explained that while the moment is bittersweet for some families, there is nothing like having students back on campus.
"You know the energy that is in the air, not just for me, but for the entire campus is absolutely electric," he said.
According to Sanders, being a Sycamore means being a part of Terre Haute and visiting everywhere it has to offer. That includes local businesses.
With the school year starting, many local businesses are preparing for their busiest time of the year.
Scouts Pizzeria, located on Wabash Avenue, stays busy throughout the year. But kitchen manager, Sam Sancedio, says that nothing compares to kids getting back to school and being on campus.
"[There is] a huge difference, you know, from summertime you are only getting a select few but more and more people are starting to come in," he said. "You can tell that some are new college students."
Now that the new students are finally here, Sanders is encouraging them to do more than just hit the local restaurants. He wants the students to get involved.
"Dude, get involved - We are back at it, like, we are back at it full boar, so get involved," he said. "Go to the involvement fair, figure out what it is that is your niche on Indiana State's campus and then just get involved."
Move-in weekend at ISU officially wraps up on Sunday and classes begin Monday morning.