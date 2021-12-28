Baby box installed at Linton Fire Department

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- Safe Haven Baby Boxes is a nonprofit organization with a mission to save unwanted babies.
On December 28, a new box located at the Linton Fire Department was blessed by members of the community.
This box is the 75th box to be installed in Indiana and 92nd in the country. The box has climate control and an alarm system that ensures the infant will be attended to within five minutes of being placed in the box.
The founder of the organization, Monica Kelsey, was abandoned as an infant.
Kelsey has made it her personal mission to end abandonment through education, awareness, and as a last resort, the baby box.
"What we're telling them is it's okay. You can come here; we got your back. We will take it from here if you can't parent this child," says Kelsey.
Tessa Higgs and her husband are thankful for the Safe Haven Box organization for bringing them their daughter, Nola. The family adopted their daughter after she was found in a baby box.
Higgs encourages mothers who feel they cannot care for their child to surrender them to the box to give a hopeful family the child they have dreamed of.
"Any mother that finds herself in a crisis. There's no shame or any negativity or anything in surrendering her child into a baby box. I mean, it's such a blessing," says Higgs.
