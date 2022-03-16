Award winning author to speak at fundraising luncheon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can hear from an award winning author while supporting a local organization.
Wabash Valley Art Spaces is hosting its annual luncheon at Noon on April 7th.
The guest speaker is author Debbie Millbern Powers.
She wrote the book titled meeting her match.
It was inspired by her own experiences as a player and coach before and after the implementation of Title-9.
Reservations for this event are required.
A seat costs $45.00.
Proceeds will benefit Art Spaces, a non-profit that connects the community to art.
You can find information on how to buy tickets at wabashvalleyartspaces.com