Avoiding scams this winter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather can cause more problems than slick roads and frozen pipes. It's also a time for scammers to find new victims.
Attorney General Todd Rokita wants to warn Hoosiers of these scams and tips on how to avoid them.
"Scammers don't hibernate in the winter, and they're counting on, you to be the target of a winter weather scam," Attorney General Rokita said. "Hoosiers can protect themselves by asking the right questions and doing their research before hiring anyone."
If you are getting your home inspected or fixed due to weather issues, it's important you have a contractor you can trust. Ask for recommendations from family and friends.
Never pay for the entire or a large part of the project before work begins.
Always make sure you have agreements in writing. Never rely on verbal or handshake deals.
If you have any concerns or questions, you can always call the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at (317) 232-6330 or (800) 382-5516.