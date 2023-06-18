 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Sunday, June 18 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Avoiding active-duty military scams

Scam Alert
By Chris Essex

(WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau is warning members of the military to keep an eye out for scammers coming out of Memorial Day and heading into Independence Day.

According to the BBB, Active duty military are 29.1% more at risk of falling for scams than civilians.

Most scams involve military loans, veterans' benefits buyout plans, housing, car sales, and life insurance.

That can look like a rental home listed online by someone who doesn't own the property, or loans with loads of hidden fees.

There are a few tips to avoid getting tricked.

Do your research. Look into a business before making any commitment.

Never wire transfer money, whether it be to a business or a patriotic charity. Use a credit card instead so it can be disputed

Put an active duty alert on your credit reports when deployed. Doing so will protect you from identity theft while away because businesses can't issue a grant credit without verifying identity.

If you're not sure about a business or charity, or to report a scam, go to the Better Business Bureau's website here.