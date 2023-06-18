Avoiding active-duty military scams

(WTHI) - The Better Business Bureau is warning members of the military to keep an eye out for scammers coming out of Memorial Day and heading into Independence Day.
According to the BBB, Active duty military are 29.1% more at risk of falling for scams than civilians.
Most scams involve military loans, veterans' benefits buyout plans, housing, car sales, and life insurance.
That can look like a rental home listed online by someone who doesn't own the property, or loans with loads of hidden fees.
There are a few tips to avoid getting tricked.
Do your research. Look into a business before making any commitment.
Never wire transfer money, whether it be to a business or a patriotic charity. Use a credit card instead so it can be disputed
Put an active duty alert on your credit reports when deployed. Doing so will protect you from identity theft while away because businesses can't issue a grant credit without verifying identity.
If you're not sure about a business or charity, or to report a scam, go to the Better Business Bureau's website here.