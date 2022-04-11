Avoid distractions while driving to save lives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The number of people killed on roads and highways last year was the highest it has ever been in 14 years.
Distracted driving is the cause of 25% of the crashes. Of the the 888 fatalities in Indiana in 2020 about 220 were distraction related. As the trend continues to increase it's crucial to be aware of distractions so you don't become a part of the statistic.
The national president for the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), Shaina Finkel, works to educate students on the dangers of driving while distracted. She says spreading the message to friends and family to stay focused when driving can save lives.
"People don't even realize what the distractions are. They just think of a cellphone they think of getting something out of their bag, but they don't realize that turning up the music, listening to music in general, the amount of people you have in the car, eating drinking, there are so many things besides just the cellphone" Finkel shares.
For starters you should never be looking down at your phone while driving. Even taking your eyes off the road for a split second can end in a crash.
Putting your phone in the back seat or turning on the do not disturb setting will help you avoid the temptations. You should be cautious of messing with the radio or GPS because this also distracts your mind from what's in front of you.
"Set ground rules for you car. Before you have anybody, friends, even family can be distractions, talking to them before you get in the car, hey look these are the ground rule for my cars, the volume stays where its at, I'd like the windows to be up, and if I say please quiet down you need to listen."
To find more tips on how to avoid making destructive decisions click here for the SADD.