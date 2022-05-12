Avoid accidents and injuries when riding a bicycle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- May is bike safety month and it is important to know some ways to protect yourself before heading out for a ride. According to Advocacy Advance, 675 cyclists were killed in 2020. Thousands of bikers are injured each year.
The first thing you should do before heading out on a bike is to make sure your bike is the right size so you can have full control. If it's too big your feet won't be able to reach the ground and you could tip over-and if it's too small you may have a problem properly steering it.
Once you have the perfect bike for yourself you should put some reflectors in the front and back of your bike. This will allow vehicles to spot you at any time of the day.
Now the most important step-the helmet. Wearing a proper helmet can help you avoid any head injuries if you are involved in an accident. You should wear bright colors like orange or yellow to stand out and allow vehicles to see you clearer.
It's crucial to avoid distractions so you are completely alert when riding. Stay off your phone and don't wear earbuds so you can hear and see traffic clearly. You should also use hand gestures to indicate when you are making turns.
Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police says you should have a helmet on at all times when riding a bike.
"You have a 85% chance of not getting injured when you have the proper helmet on. By making sure the helmet meets manufacture guidelines that can be the best safety you can have when you're riding a bike" says Ames.