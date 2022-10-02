Aviation Day held at Daviess County Airport

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Just north of Washington is a gem that is hidden in plain sight.
After thirteen years, Board Members with the Daviess County Airport are ready to bring the airport back to life.
On Sunday, kids and adults of all ages visited the airport for Aviation Day.
Kids ages fourteen to seventeen were able to participate in the Young Eagle Program.
"We're really trying to get young people into the aviation industry, whether it be as a mechanic, a pilot or anything else in the industry" said board member Bob Wake.
Through the program, kids will get online courses and flight training, all free of charge.
Many people who attended the event, including News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield, were able to ride high above Washington in some of the many airplanes on display.
Board members with the airport invite anyone who wants to expand their hobby or start a career in aviation to stop by and check out the airport.
"We have a beautiful airport here in Daviess County" said Wake.
"We really want to encourage people to come by and visit us."
The airport is working on starting a new Flight Club for those with radio controlled airplanes.
Wake told News 10 that himself and other board members hope to make this an annual event with "smaller events in between."
The airport is located just north of Washington on E 250 N.
If you are interested in seeing what the airport has to offer, you call the office at 812-254-9934.