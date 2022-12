WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Avian influenza, or the avian flu, has returned to the Wabash Valley.

So far, over 220,000 birds have been affected by the virus.

Local commercial turkey flock identified as 'high-risk' for highly contagious bird flu Indiana officials have released information about a turkey farm in the area that had a high-risk of bird flu exposure.

That's spread out across 16 different farms in seven counties. It's impacting farms here in the Wabash Valley.

Martin and Daviess counties both have one outbreak. Greene County has two.