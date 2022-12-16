Avian Flu detected in Southern-Indiana - Providing safe poultry products

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 220,000 birds have been affected by the virus.
That's spread out over sixteen different farms in seven counties. It's impacting farms here in the Wabash Valley. Daviess County had an outbreak on December 11th. A farm in martin county was at risk of being infected, but no birds tested positive.
This virus has spread to over 47 states, and it continues to grow.
Indiana is the leading producer of poultry. In 2016, the "U.S. Department of Agriculture" confirmed cases of "Highly pathogenic avian influenza" in Indiana.
There hasn't been another outbreak in the state until this year.
This flu isn't just affecting turkeys. It's affecting many wild birds, as well as backyard and commercial flocks. They can spread the disease to new areas as they migrate.
"The strain of the virus is not discriminatory... As they migrate, that's really how the virus moves, how it gets introduced into commercial poultry operations," said the President of the Indiana State of Poultry Association, Rebecca Joniskan.
If "Highly pathogenic avian influenza" is detected, it can potentially expose domestic poultry to the virus.
To keep the poultry healthy, Indiana has a team with multiple organizations to detect for the virus.
According to the "U.S. Department of Agriculture," APHIS' wild bird surveillance program helps provide an early warning system of detection."
Joniskan says the department is always testing for avian flu and other poultry diseases.
"We're always monitoring, and sometimes you have a detection, and when you do, 'Indiana State Board of Animal Health' and 'U.S Department of Agriculture' assist in responding to these particular diseases," said Joniskan.
Joniskan says many lessons were learned after the 2015-2016 outbreak, and "Bio-Security" is crucial in preventing the spread.
"Being very conscious when moving from like outside of the barn to the inside of the barn. How you make sure your hands are clean, boots are clean. You're not in anyways introducing the virus into the barn," said Joniskan.
Joniskan says there is an impact on the supply of poultry because of the disease, but they are doing their best to provide poultry products and keep them safe.
"Whether there is a disease incident going on or not, as always, you need to handle and prepare your poultry products properly," said Roniskan.
To help prevent the spread further, Joniskan cautions people not to allow any flocks to have contact with wild birds and to keep them away from bird feedings or water.