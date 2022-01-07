 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE IN SPOTS SATURDAY LATE AFTERNOON AND
EARLY EVENING...

Light precipitation will develop across western portions of
central Indiana during the afternoon Saturday...gradually
spreading east into the evening. The precipitation may begin as a
brief period of sleet and/or freezing rain before transitioning to
all rain Saturday evening. This combined with ground and pavement
temperatures near freezing may produce light icing and a few slick
spots on untreated roads...bridges...overpasses and sidewalks
near and northwest of a Terre Haute to Indianapolis to Muncie
line.

Use caution if traveling late Saturday afternoon and early evening.
Any light icing will diminish by mid evening Saturday.

Autism Rocks and Rolls set to host April Gala - get your tickets!

  • Updated
  • 0
Autism Rocks and Rolls

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - April is Autism Awareness Month! One local organization is hosting a special event to celebrate!

In accordance with the month, Autism Rocks and Rolls will host a 'GALA: Success For All and How Do We Get There?'

Notable guest keynote speakers include:

  • Dr. Temple Grandin - Autism Advocate and professor of agricultural science from Colorado State University 
  • Sam Mitchell - creator and host of Autism Rocks and Rolls

This event will take place on April 16th, 2022, at the AM Vets Building in Bloomington, Indiana.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

There will be catered food, a silent auction, and music!

All of the proceeds go towards the Autism Rocks and Rolls Podcast, IU Health, Riley Hospital for Children, and the Autism Spectrum. 

Beginning January 25th, 2022, tickets for the GALA will be live!

Click here to secure yours!

Tickets will also be available through Eventbrite and paper copies.

For more information on Autism Rocks and Rolls and their mission.

Tags

Recommended for you