Autism Rocks and Rolls set to host April Gala - get your tickets!

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - April is Autism Awareness Month! One local organization is hosting a special event to celebrate!
In accordance with the month, Autism Rocks and Rolls will host a 'GALA: Success For All and How Do We Get There?'
Notable guest keynote speakers include:
- Dr. Temple Grandin - Autism Advocate and professor of agricultural science from Colorado State University
- Sam Mitchell - creator and host of Autism Rocks and Rolls
This event will take place on April 16th, 2022, at the AM Vets Building in Bloomington, Indiana.
Doors open at 3 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.
There will be catered food, a silent auction, and music!
All of the proceeds go towards the Autism Rocks and Rolls Podcast, IU Health, Riley Hospital for Children, and the Autism Spectrum.
Beginning January 25th, 2022, tickets for the GALA will be live!
Click here to secure yours!
Tickets will also be available through Eventbrite and paper copies.
For more information on Autism Rocks and Rolls and their mission.