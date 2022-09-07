Autism Rocks and Rolls Corp. gears up for busy fall season - find out what's coming up

GREENE COUNTY Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization has multiple events coming up that you won't want to miss!
We've told you about "Autism Rocks and Rolls Corp." before.
It's a podcast hosted by Sam Mitchell -- he is a teenager living with autism. Mitchell uses his platform to take the stigma off of autism and create an inclusive environment for all.
Mitchell will be at the Kiwanis Balloon Fest in Bloomington, Indiana on Sept. 8, 9, and 10.
He will also be hosting an event at Fowler Pumpkin Patch later this month on Sept. 24.
Also, at Fowler Park, the corporation will host a Special Needs Night on Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.
There will be a petting zoo, hayride, sensory room, corn maze, and games for all to enjoy!
It'll be from 4 to 7 p.m. It's FREE to special needs families.
For more information email info@autismrocksandrolls.com.