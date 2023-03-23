Autism diagnosis has become more common, but pandemic disrupted early detection, CDC says

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY,
APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday /9:00 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 22.2 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY,
MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MARCH
31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March
31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana,
including the following counties, in central Indiana, Madison. In
east central Indiana, Delaware and Randolph.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Be
especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches through Saturday
morning can be expected within most of the watch area.
Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive
training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high rain rates
and therefore flooding will be early this morning and again
tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Autism diagnosis has become more common, but pandemic disrupted early detection, CDC says

  • Updated
  • 0
Autism diagnosis has become more common, but pandemic disrupted early detection, CDC says

The rate of children diagnosed with autism in the U.S. has been growing steadily since 2000, but two new reports from the CDC highlight disparities in the types of children identified to have autism spectrum disorder and setbacks in early detection.

 New Africa/Adobe Stock

The rate of children diagnosed with autism in the United States has been growing steadily since 2000, but two new reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlight disparities in the types of children identified to have autism spectrum disorder and setbacks in early detection.

In 2020, about 1 in 36 children had been diagnosed with autism by age 8, according to the CDC -- about 2.8%. That's up from a prevalence of 1 in 44 children in 2018 and 1 in 150 children in 2000.

But according to the CDC, this long-term trend has "largely been interpreted as improvements in more equitable identification of (autism spectrum disorder), particularly for children in groups that have less access or face greater barriers in obtaining services."

For the first time, diagnosis was more common among Asian, Black and Hispanic children than it was among White children. The CDC researchers note that this shift "may reflect improved screening, awareness, and access to services among historically underserved groups." In fact, between 2018 and 2020, autism prevalence rose more than twice as fast among Asian, Black and Hispanic children than it did among White children.

These findings are based on surveillance data from 11 communities that participate in the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network. The data are not nationally representative and vary widely by location -- from a prevalence of 1 in 22 children in California to about half as many in Maryland. The CDC says more research is needed to understand this variation, which could be related to differences in the strategies used to identify and diagnose the condition.

Still, some trends have stayed consistent.

Autism prevalence is significantly higher among boys than girls -- in 2020, there was about a four-fold difference. But it was the first year that more than 1% of 8-year-old girls had been diagnosed with autism.

Also, disparities persist in identifying autism in children who also have an intellectual disability. In 2020, more than half of Black children diagnosed with autism also had an intellectual disability, compared with less than a third of White children. According to the researchers, this finding suggests a need to better detect and evaluate developmental concerns beyond cognitive ability.

Generally, children who have intellectual disabilities are more likely to be diagnosed with autism earlier. But early detection is important for all children with autism, as it helps connect them with helpful resources and interventions.

In recent years, good progress had been made in early detection of autism -- an earlier CDC report found that children born in 2014 were 50% more likely to receive an autism diagnosis or special education by age 4 than those born in 2010.

Another new report published by the CDC on Thursday shows that there was evidence of continued improvement in these trends through February 2020, but the trends reversed as the Covid-19 pandemic hit with "sustained lower levels" of evaluations and identification of autism across most of the surveillance network.

In first six months of the pandemic, there were 217 fewer evaluations for every 1,000 children at age 4 than there were four years earlier. There were also nearly three fewer identifications for every 10,000 children, according to the CDC report.

"Disruptions due to the pandemic in the timely evaluation of children and delays in connecting children to the services and support they need could have long-lasting effects," said Dr. Karen Remley, director of CDC's National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities. "The data in this report can help communities better understand how the pandemic impacted early identification of autism in young children and anticipate future needs as these children get older."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you