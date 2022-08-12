August Oughtas event teaches community about gardening and nature

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts are here to teach the community about nature and gardening!
The Wabash Valley Master Gardeners Association is hosting the August Oughtas Gardening Seminar.
Experts will be at the seminar speaking about a number of topics, from edible landscaping to how you should prepare your plants for winter. There will be live demonstrations about nature and gardening.
And vendors will be coming out to sell various garden necessities. There will also be activities for kids.
Events will be on August 13 from 8:30 in the morning to 1:00 in the afternoon. You can find that in front of the 4H Meeting Room at the Vigo County Fair Grounds.