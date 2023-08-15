August is National Wellness Month - Here are some things you can do to stay healthy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - August is national wellness month, but the cause is something that should be highlighted all year long. No matter what it looks like for you, it's important to live a healthy lifestyle. For some, it's working out in a gym, but for others, there are no weights around at all.
Daniel Burkett is a Terre Haute resident who's lived a healthy lifestyle for years.
"I probably do yoga or some type of mobility three or four times a week," he said. "I try to run at least six miles a week. Then five days a week of weight training at the gym. That is non-negotiable."
But what works for Burkett may not work for you. He stressed that it's important to find something you like and do that rather than do something you see working for someone else. Millie Kooistra is a Terre Haute nurse says wellness can look different for everyone.
"I think wellness is, you know, the foundation to a healthy lifestyle so wellness can come in many forms," she said. "It's exercise, it's what we are putting in our bodies, it's the sleep that we get...kind of all those aspects."
Maintaining a perfect healthy lifestyle is nearly impossible, but Kooistra says it's important to focus on all the ways to stay healthy.
"Sometimes I always teach my patients nutrition can only take you so far so you do have to add in that physical fitness," she said. "Or if you are exercising but you are still eating really poor you're not going to get the results of your exercise."
Burkett says it's important to always have a goal in mind when maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
"For me, there is a clear difference when I miss a workout," he said. A big motivator for me is trying to stay away from feeling bad."
At the end of the say, living a healthy lifestyle is hard. Kooistra says if you can begin and maintain one, it will only benefit you in the long run.