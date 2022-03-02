Attorney General of Illinois joins coalition to investigate TikTok

CHICAGO - Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced he's joined a nationwide investigation into TikTok over potential harms to young people.
The attorneys general involved say they're concerned for the safety and well-being of children. Their investigation explores whether TikTok engaged in conduct in violation of state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.
According to Raoul's office, the investigation will evaluate possible mental and physical health harms that the app has allegedly caused to young people. his office says the investigation focuses on techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.
“Heavy social media usage has negative impacts on users’ mental health, for instance leading to low self-esteem and distorted body image. Those effects are amplified in those users who are children and teens,” Raoul said. “This investigation seeks to determine what methods TikTok is using to increase the time users spend on the platform, and how that increased time harms young users’ physical and mental health.”
Leading the investigation is a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont. They are joined by a broad group of attorneys general from across the country.